New trial date set for accused killer of Nicole Lovell
The man accused of murdering Blacksburg teen Nicole Lovell is scheduled for a 10-day jury trial beginning Nov. 6. The new court date for David Edmond Eisenhauer, 20, of Columbia, Maryland, restores a timeline that was removed from the case last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb 11
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb 8
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC