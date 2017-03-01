New trial date set for accused killer...

New trial date set for accused killer of Nicole Lovell

The man accused of murdering Blacksburg teen Nicole Lovell is scheduled for a 10-day jury trial beginning Nov. 6. The new court date for David Edmond Eisenhauer, 20, of Columbia, Maryland, restores a timeline that was removed from the case last month.

