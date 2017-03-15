Lighted inflatables, art exhibits, Merriweather performances planned for Columbia's 50th
In the Katena Luminarium, large domes are connected by tunnels that visitors can walk through, deciding their own path. The exhibit will be part of Columbia Festival of the Arts June 16-18 at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
