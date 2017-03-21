Johns Hopkins Admits First Black Fema...

Johns Hopkins Admits First Black Female Neurosurgeon Into Residency Program

A medical student from Maryland has a lot to celebrate with this news. Nancy Abu-Bonsrah made history as the first black woman to land a spot in Johns Hopkins ' neurosurgery residency program, The Grio reports.

