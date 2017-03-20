IdX Corp. to close Columbia facility, lay off 68 workers
IdX Corp., a retail display manufacturer, is closing its Columbia facility and laying off 68 people, according to a notice filed with the state. IdX, based near St. Louis, Mo., occupied about 435,000 square feet of space at 8901 Snowden River Parkway, where it manufactured and assembled retail display cases.
