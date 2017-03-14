Howard snow plow tracker in full swing during winter weather
Howard County public works crews are making their rounds to stay on top of this morning's wintery weather as snow plows clear major roadways and move into subdivisions, according to the county's snow plow tracking software. The National Weather Service reported that a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC