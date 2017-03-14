Howard snow plow tracker in full swin...

Howard snow plow tracker in full swing during winter weather

Howard County public works crews are making their rounds to stay on top of this morning's wintery weather as snow plows clear major roadways and move into subdivisions, according to the county's snow plow tracking software. The National Weather Service reported that a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

