Hear Alt-J's Horn-Blasted New Song 'In Cold Blood'
Alt-J pair reggae rhythms with heady brass and spiraling synths on "In Cold Blood," the dynamic lead single from their upcoming third LP, Relaxer . While the mind-altering cut drifts in numerous directions, side-stepping a traditional pop song structure, it's anchored by a massive "la la la" vocal hook.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar 27
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
