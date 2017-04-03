Hear Alt-J's Horn-Blasted New Song 'I...

Hear Alt-J's Horn-Blasted New Song 'In Cold Blood'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: RollingStone

Alt-J pair reggae rhythms with heady brass and spiraling synths on "In Cold Blood," the dynamic lead single from their upcoming third LP, Relaxer . While the mind-altering cut drifts in numerous directions, side-stepping a traditional pop song structure, it's anchored by a massive "la la la" vocal hook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) Mar 27 Marilyn Vailati 113
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar 25 Angeli lowery 13
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Mar '17 Mary Hilliard 62
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb '17 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC