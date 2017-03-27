Ghana: Meet Ghanaian Nancy Abu-Bonsrah - First Black Female Neurosurgeon At Johns Hopkins Hospital
We start this week with heartwarming news, Ghanaian Nancy Abu-Bonsrah becomes the first black female Neurosurgeon at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Abu-Bonsrah left Ghana at the age of 15, and has been in the U.S for nearly 11 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC