Former gymnastics coach in Columbia sentenced to 6 years for distributing child pornography
A Baltimore County man who worked as a gymnastics coach in Howard County has been sentenced to six years in prison on charges he distributed child pornography. Paul Daniel Bollinger, 57, of Windsor Mill, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis.
