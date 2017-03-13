Cyber firm makes the move from Annapo...

Cyber firm makes the move from Annapolis to Columbia

Cybersecurity consulting firm Anchor Technologies Inc. has moved from Annapolis to a new headquarters at 6315 Hillside Court in Columbia.

