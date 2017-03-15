Columbia's golden years [Editorial]

Columbia's golden years [Editorial]

Columbia's golden anniversary has arrived, with months of special events and celebrations planned to mark James W. Rouse's visionary approach to go beyond the cookie-cutter subdivisions of the last century and build a vibrant community around distinct neighborhood villages, job, shopping and recreation centers, with an exacting eye toward architectural detail. Has Rouse's dream been realized five decades later? Yes, in some areas more so than others.

