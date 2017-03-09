Columbia pedestrian bridge upgrades to begin this fall
Renovations to Bridge Columbia, which is above Route 29 in Columbia, include a geometric structure and lighting upgrades. A pedestrian bridge that crosses Route 29 in Columbia is slated for $1.25 million in renovations this fall as the county explores broader plans to further upgrade the bridge, Howard County Executive Kittleman announced Wednesday.
