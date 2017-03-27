Bon Fresco opens in Owings Mills, eyes expansion
Sandwich shop and bakery Bon Fresco has opened in Owings Mills, the chain's fifth location, and is looking to continue expanding in the Baltimore area. Bon Fresco opened at Boulevard College Center in Owings Mills last week.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
