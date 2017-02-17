With No Agreement On DC Metro Safety ...

With No Agreement On DC Metro Safety Oversight, Feds Pull Some MTA Funds

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

The Maryland Transit Administration is one of eight regional transit agencies losing five percent of its 2017 fiscal year federal funds until Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia certify a new safety oversight program for the Washington Metro, Federal Transit Administration officials announced Friday. Similar notices were sent to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and six Virginia agencies.

