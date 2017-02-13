Three high school steel drum bands join for annual concert

Wilde Lake High School's Steel Drum Panorama will have the audience closing their eyes and traveling to the islands on Feb. 14. The Steel Drum Panorama features the school's steel drum band along with bands from Centennial and Howard high schools for an evening that will be a "wonderful island experience," according to organizers. "At the concert with everybody's drums on stage at the same time, it is a fantastic thing to see," said Lou Dutrow, band director at Wilde Lake High School.

