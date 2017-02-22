The state of the county is sound [Edi...

The state of the county is sound [Editorial]

The time-tested recipe for the county executive's annual state of the county address is straightforward: one part victory lap, a few dollops of vision, a pinch of humor and a drop or two of humility. Allan Kittleman didn't veer from tradition when he delivered his remarks last week, proving once again he is a seasoned politician who continues to navigate a moderate, fiscally responsible course with a deft hand at dealing with crisis, whether it's a deadly flood, a polarizing County Council debate over immigration policy or the managed ouster of a sheriff.

