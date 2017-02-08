Teenager's trial in Lovell slaying postponed
The trial of a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing 13-year-old Nicole Lovell of Blacksburg will not happen in March as previously scheduled. At a Wednesday hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Turk agreed to a defense motion to postpone a jury trial for David Edmond Eisenhauer, 19, of Columbia, Md.
