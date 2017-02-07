Single-family estates planned on Kerg...

Single-family estates planned on Kerger Road in Ellicott City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A development of 11 single-family houses on five-acres of land in Ellicott City is slated to break ground as early as this fall, according to early estimates from the developer. The residential project, called Rockburn Estates, is located on Kerger Road and includes four open-space lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan '17 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Dec '16 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC