Single-family estates planned on Kerger Road in Ellicott City
A development of 11 single-family houses on five-acres of land in Ellicott City is slated to break ground as early as this fall, according to early estimates from the developer. The residential project, called Rockburn Estates, is located on Kerger Road and includes four open-space lots.
