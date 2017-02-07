Office casual done right
A festive party calls for a little more makeup than your everyday swipe of lip gloss, and it's surprisingly easy to liven up your look and still be out the door in a flash. A festive party calls for a little more makeup than your everyday swipe of lip gloss, and it's surprisingly easy to liven up your look and still be out the door in a flash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC