NYS Healthy Neighborhoods Program: Sa...

NYS Healthy Neighborhoods Program: Saving Lives, Saving Money

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: LongIsland.com

February 3, 2017 - A longstanding program run by the New York State Department of Health is helping people with asthma achieve better health, while also saving money and improving household conditions, according to three newly published studies by the NYSDOH and the National Center for Healthy Housing in Columbia, MD. Research looking at the New York State Healthy Neighborhoods Program shows the program helps improve health outcomes for people with asthma while lowering the overall cost of their care and helping them eliminate or reduce household hazards that impact health and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb 11 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb 8 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan '17 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC