NYS Healthy Neighborhoods Program: Saving Lives, Saving Money

February 3, 2017 - A longstanding program run by the New York State Department of Health is helping people with asthma achieve better health, while also saving money and improving household conditions, according to three newly published studies by the NYSDOH and the National Center for Healthy Housing in Columbia, MD. Research looking at the New York State Healthy Neighborhoods Program shows the program helps improve health outcomes for people with asthma while lowering the overall cost of their care and helping them eliminate or reduce household hazards that impact health and safety.

