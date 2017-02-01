NextLOGiK joins Ellicott City Partnership at Millworks Center
NextLOGiK, a Columbia-full-service information technology and development company, joined the Ellicott City Partnership as tenants of the office space inside Millworks Business Resource Center, which opened in January to support Ellicott City's flood recovery. The Howard County Economic Development Authority opened Millworks at 8098 Main St., to provide counseling from the Small Business Administration and Small ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
