Md. Senate President Expresses Urgenc...

Md. Senate President Expresses Urgency on Metro Safety Bill

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Maryland's Senate president is calling for fast approval of legislation to do its part for a Metro safety program, because millions of dollars are at stake. That comes after federal officials announced Friday they would withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb 11 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb 8 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan '17 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC