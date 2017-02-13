Md. Senate President Expresses Urgency on Metro Safety Bill
Maryland's Senate president is calling for fast approval of legislation to do its part for a Metro safety program, because millions of dollars are at stake. That comes after federal officials announced Friday they would withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new commission to oversee safety on Metro.
