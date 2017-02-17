MD: Senate Passes Metro Safety Bill N...

MD: Senate Passes Metro Safety Bill Needed for Funding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

Feb. 18--ANNAPOLIS -- A Metro safety bill required to recover funds withheld by the federal government earlier this month came a step closer to final passage on Friday. The Maryland Senate voted 45-0 in favor of the bill, which establishes Maryland's role in the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission and how members will be selected for the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb 11 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb 8 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan '17 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC