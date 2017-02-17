Maryland Senate OKs Metro safety bill
The Maryland Senate has approved a measure for a Metro safety program, after the federal government threatened to withhold millions of dollars. Federal officials announced last week they would withhold funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new Metro safety commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
