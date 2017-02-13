Manufacturing jobs coming to Frederic...

Manufacturing jobs coming to Fredericksburg

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Specialty manufacturing company idX Corp is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain plant and will convert it to a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to help lure idX to Virginia, which competed against Maryland and North Carolina.

