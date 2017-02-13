Manufacturing jobs coming to Fredericksburg
Specialty manufacturing company idX Corp is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain plant and will convert it to a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to help lure idX to Virginia, which competed against Maryland and North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb 11
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb 8
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC