Manassas man fatally shot in Arlington

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a D.C. man in a fatal shooting at a party in Arlington this weekend, and authorities are warning that he is "armed and unsafe". The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jason Allen Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. Officers patrolling the area just before 3:30 a.m. heard shots fired on the 6300 block of North 29th Street, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Arlington Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.