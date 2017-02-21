Manassas man fatally shot in Arlington

Manassas man fatally shot in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a D.C. man in a fatal shooting at a party in Arlington this weekend, and authorities are warning that he is "armed and unsafe". The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jason Allen Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. Officers patrolling the area just before 3:30 a.m. heard shots fired on the 6300 block of North 29th Street, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Arlington Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb 11 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb 8 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan '17 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC