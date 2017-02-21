Manassas man fatally shot in Arlington
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a D.C. man in a fatal shooting at a party in Arlington this weekend, and authorities are warning that he is "armed and unsafe". The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jason Allen Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. Officers patrolling the area just before 3:30 a.m. heard shots fired on the 6300 block of North 29th Street, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Arlington Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb 11
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb 8
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC