Irish writer McKeon headlines Society's annual Irish Evening

Novelist and playwright Belinda McKeon continues a venerable Columbia tradition when she reads as part of the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society's 39th annual Irish Evening on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Howard Community College's Smith Theatre. Among the many Irish writers who previously appeared as part of this annual event are Colum McCann, Frank McCourt, Emma Donoghue and Colm Toibin.

