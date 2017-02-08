Irish writer McKeon headlines Society's annual Irish Evening

Novelist and playwright Belinda McKeon continues a venerable Columbia tradition when she reads as part of the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society's 39th annual Irish Evening on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Howard Community College's Smith Theatre. Among the many Irish writers who previously appeared as part of this annual event are Colum McCann, Frank McCourt, Emma Donoghue and Colm Toibin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.