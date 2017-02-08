Irish writer McKeon headlines Society's annual Irish Evening
Novelist and playwright Belinda McKeon continues a venerable Columbia tradition when she reads as part of the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society's 39th annual Irish Evening on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Howard Community College's Smith Theatre. Among the many Irish writers who previously appeared as part of this annual event are Colum McCann, Frank McCourt, Emma Donoghue and Colm Toibin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC