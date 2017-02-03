Howard County Arts Council to Host 20th Annual Celebration of the Arts Gala

Tickets are now available for Howard County's signature arts event! The Howard County Arts Council presents the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD. Tickets are $100 and $50 online at www.hocoarts.org/explore/learn-participate/celebration-of-the-arts/tickets , by phone at 410-313-ARTS , or in the office at Howard County Arts Council , 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

