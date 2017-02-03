Howard County Arts Council to Host 20th Annual Celebration of the Arts Gala
Tickets are now available for Howard County's signature arts event! The Howard County Arts Council presents the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD. Tickets are $100 and $50 online at www.hocoarts.org/explore/learn-participate/celebration-of-the-arts/tickets , by phone at 410-313-ARTS , or in the office at Howard County Arts Council , 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC