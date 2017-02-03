Howard Community College presents Spring Awakening 3/9?18
The Howard Community College Theatre Program presents the winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, "Spring Awakening," over two weekends March 9-18. Directed by Theatre Department Coordinator Jenny Male, "Spring Awakening" will feature current HCC students and guest artists, who will bring this award-winning musical to life for audiences.
