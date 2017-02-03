Howard Community College presents Spr...

Howard Community College presents Spring Awakening 3/9?18

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Howard Community College Theatre Program presents the winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, "Spring Awakening," over two weekends March 9-18. Directed by Theatre Department Coordinator Jenny Male, "Spring Awakening" will feature current HCC students and guest artists, who will bring this award-winning musical to life for audiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Dec '16 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC