Crystal Heights Office Center fetches $8.5M
The two-building portfolio Crystal Heights Office Center in Columbia has sold for $8.5 million. Pratt Street Capital LLC purchased the roughly 78,000 square feet of commercial office space, at 10005 and 10015 Old Columbia Road in Columbia, from BRIT-Crystal Heights LLC. NAI KLNB represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan 4
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC