Cradlerock Elementary's Black Wax Museum brings African American History to life

Fifth grader Ar'janae Boone, left, 10, third grader Phillip Jackson, 9, and fourth grader Xavier Julien, 10, pose for a photo while they are dressed up at Cradlerock Elementary School in Columbia on Monday, February 6, 2017. Teachers and students perform a living museum each week during Black History Month, donning the clothes and characteristics of an historical African American figure.

