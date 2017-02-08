Cradlerock Elementary's Black Wax Mus...

Cradlerock Elementary's Black Wax Museum brings African American History to life

34 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Fifth grader Ar'janae Boone, left, 10, third grader Phillip Jackson, 9, and fourth grader Xavier Julien, 10, pose for a photo while they are dressed up at Cradlerock Elementary School in Columbia on Monday, February 6, 2017. Teachers and students perform a living museum each week during Black History Month, donning the clothes and characteristics of an historical African American figure.

