Columbia Gateway corporate park envisioned as 'economic driver' for state
As downtown Columbia undergoes a major overhaul, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman announced a broad vision Tuesday to redevelop a 920-acre corporate park in Columbia into a major "economic driver" for the county and the state. Kittleman said untapped potential in the corporate park is one of his top economic development priorities as the Republican leader enters his third year as county executive.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
