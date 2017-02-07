Columbia Gateway corporate park envis...

Columbia Gateway corporate park envisioned as 'economic driver' for state

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

As downtown Columbia undergoes a major overhaul, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman announced a broad vision Tuesday to redevelop a 920-acre corporate park in Columbia into a major "economic driver" for the county and the state. Kittleman said untapped potential in the corporate park is one of his top economic development priorities as the Republican leader enters his third year as county executive.

