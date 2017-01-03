Wilde Lake Middle in Columbia debuts as Maryland's first 'net zero energy' school
Students walk pass the school's solar panels to head home after dismissal from the new Wilde Lake Middle School in Columbia, the school system's first "net zero" school for energy usage. Students walk pass the school's solar panels to head home after dismissal from the new Wilde Lake Middle School in Columbia, the school system's first "net zero" school for energy usage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan 4
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t...
|Dec 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville
|Dec 30
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC