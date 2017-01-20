Ulman house will give young adult cancer patients a place to stay

Dan Ellis, left, and Brock Yetso, right, walk in front of row homes on the 2100 block of E. Madison Street that their organization, the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults, is converting to temporary homes for young adults who are being treated for cancer. Mr. Ellis is a volunteer and cancer survivor; Mr. Yetso is President and CEO of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

