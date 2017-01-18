Tubman Center request among bond bills endorsed by Howard delegation
The Howard County delegation voted to support funding requests for six local construction projects totaling $2.3 million Wednesday in its first meeting since the General Assembly convened in Annapolis for the 90-day legislative session. Among the requests is a proposal to turn the former segregated high school for African-Americans into a community center and museum.
