Strong wind uproots trees in Columbia Monday
Howard County fire department spokeswoman Maria Hogg said this tree was uprooted and crashed through the ceiling into the living room of a house in Columbia Monday. The residents were not home at the time, Hogg said, but there was significant damage reported.
