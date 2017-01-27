Police: Three charged with robbing ma...

Police: Three charged with robbing man they followed home from casino

Howard County police have charged three people with robbing a Columbia man after they followed him home from Maryland Live Casino Jan. 11. Hayman Rajab Abdulrahman, 23, of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore, Sangar Kamal Majed, 27, of Searles Road in Dundalk, and Khalil Mohammadi, 22, of N. Clinton Street in Baltimore were charged this week with armed robbery, robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said. Abdulrahman and Mohammadi are also charged with the use of a firearm in a felony.

