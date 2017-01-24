Leggett vetoes $15 minimum wage in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made the wealthy county the first jurisdiction in Maryland to require a $15 minimum wage. Leggett said boosting the wage to the level embraced by national progressive activists, including former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders , would harm Montgomery's economy and its ability to compete for jobs in the Washington region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan 21
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan 11
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan 4
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t...
|Dec 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Dec 30
|family member
|3
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC