Langley pair's work with youth and seniors applauded
A pair of Langley men were in Victoria earlier this month to be recognized for their "significant, sustained and unpaid contributions to community." On behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, Guichon presented Nicolas Ouellette and Donald Poole - along with 37 other British Columbia residents - with a sovereign's medal for volunteers at Government House.
