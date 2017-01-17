Langley pair's work with youth and se...

Langley pair's work with youth and seniors applauded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Langley Advance

A pair of Langley men were in Victoria earlier this month to be recognized for their "significant, sustained and unpaid contributions to community." On behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, Guichon presented Nicolas Ouellette and Donald Poole - along with 37 other British Columbia residents - with a sovereign's medal for volunteers at Government House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Md. county executive released from prison 5 hr Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville Dec 30 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC