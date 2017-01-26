Kimco completes renovation and announ...

Kimco completes renovation and announces new tenants

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Chain Store Age

Kimco's $18 million renovation of Wilde Lake in Columbia, Maryland, has been completed and the mixed-use development is welcoming three new retail tenants. Starbucks will open both a caf and a drive-thru this year and Salons by JC plans a fall opening.

