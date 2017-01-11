Howard Hughes Corp. purchases $38.7M in Columbia properties
Howard Hughes Corp. has acquired two Columbia office buildings, The American City Building and One Mall North. The firm purchased the The American City Building, adjacent to the Whole Foods on Little Patuxent Parkway, for $16.5 million.
