Howard County poised to solicit services to help develop a new Ellicott City master plan
Howard County officials are soliciting interest from service professionals who want to help develop a master plan for Ellicott City and its watershed. Officials said goals of a plan are to define a "comprehensive, community-driven" vision for Ellicott City that would also incorporate a watershed plan taking into account factors that aren't in traditional master plans.
