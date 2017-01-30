Howard County looks to private sector for $139 million courthouse replacement project
Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman is turning to the private sector to help fund a $139 million courthouse to replace the current 174-year-old historic building in old Ellicott City, a relic of a bygone era struggling with limited space and security for more than two decades. Bogged down by the hefty price tag, plans to replace the aging building have died in the hands of county executives since the late 1980s.
