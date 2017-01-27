Howard Community College unveils $16-...

Howard Community College unveils $16-million parking garage expansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

An expanded 736-space parking garage opened at Howard Community College Monday to alleviate the lack of parking on the Columbia campus. An expanded 736-space parking garage opened at Howard Community College Monday to alleviate the lack of parking on the Columbia campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan 21 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16) Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Dec '16 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC