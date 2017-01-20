HCC's Arts Collective Presents a Valentine Affair on 2/10 - 11
Howard Community College's Arts Collective continues its 22nd season with "A Valentine Affair" on February 10 and 11, 2017. AC lights a match to this Valentine's Season with two distinctively different back-to-back shows, "Love is...?" and "Love Synchs!" presented by AC's popular improv troupe, "What Improv Group?!?!" , Humanities Department, and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society .
