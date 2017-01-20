HCC's Arts Collective Presents a Vale...

HCC's Arts Collective Presents a Valentine Affair on 2/10 - 11

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Howard Community College's Arts Collective continues its 22nd season with "A Valentine Affair" on February 10 and 11, 2017. AC lights a match to this Valentine's Season with two distinctively different back-to-back shows, "Love is...?" and "Love Synchs!" presented by AC's popular improv troupe, "What Improv Group?!?!" , Humanities Department, and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan 11 This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville Dec 30 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Smh 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC