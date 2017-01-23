GREG ROGERS JOINS CERTIS AS TECHNICAL REPRESENTATIVE Jan. 24, 2017 Source: Certis news release Gregory S. Rogers joins Certis USA as Field Development Manager for the biopesticide company's Northeast/Great Lakes territory. Rogers now serves as the lead technical representative for field research, product development and sales technical support for the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada.

