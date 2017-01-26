Fractal Cat's psychedelic vibe hums on third album
With the release of its third album "The Tower," the band Fractal Cat, which has two members who are Columbia natives, delves deeper into the neo-psychedelia that is its trademark sound. From the kickoff song "Be Careful What You Dream," a rocking slice of foot propellant, to the epic spaced-out "Streets Are Burning," the new album evokes both the old, like the Beatles and other British Invaders from the 1960s, and the new, like My Morning Jacket.
