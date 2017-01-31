Featured Mover | Lou Ulman, WMS Partners
Lou Ulman has been named a partner and senior consultant with WMS Partners , the largest independent fee-only wealth adviser in the Baltimore area. Ulman will lead WMS Partners' expansion to Howard County, Montgomery County and Washington, with the Howard County office opening projected in the coming months.
