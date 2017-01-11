ezStorage Opens 2nd Columbia, MD, Self-Storage Location
The property at 9002 Red Branch Road contains climate-controlled units ranging in size from 25 to 300 square feet. Security features include computer-controlled gate access, unit-specific pass codes and video cameras.
