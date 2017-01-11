ezStorage Opens 2nd Columbia, MD, Sel...

ezStorage Opens 2nd Columbia, MD, Self-Storage Location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

The property at 9002 Red Branch Road contains climate-controlled units ranging in size from 25 to 300 square feet. Security features include computer-controlled gate access, unit-specific pass codes and video cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... 4 hr This is a Pattern 1
Is the area safe? Jan 4 billybob 1
News In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... Dec 31 Fitus T Bluster 2
dog whistling in Clarksville Dec 30 family member 3
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Dec 18 Sonny 59
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... Dec '16 Smh 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC