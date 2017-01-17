Electrical Engineer - Building Design
Dwyer Engineering's Maryland office provides mechanical and electrical engineering plans for grocery stores, restaurants, retail, office, and industrial clients. The electrical engineer who leads this office is retiring next year, and we are looking for a new leader in that department.
