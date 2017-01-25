Drama Learning Center's Tya to Stage Area Premiere of Cry-Baby the Musical

TYA, the Professional Training Program in residence at Drama Learning Center will present the Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan area premiere of Cry-Baby the Musical this June in Columbia, Maryland. The casting process will begin on February 21 with auditions for entry into the company to last until March 2. TYA Professional Training Program has a long history of producing area premieres-- the most recent contribution being this month's Hands on a Hardbody, which closed on January 21st.

